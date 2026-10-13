Russia wounded six civilians in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours

In the Kherson region, six civilians were wounded over the course of the day on October 12 as a result of Russian attacks. The occupiers shelled the region with guided aerial bombs, artillery, and drones.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the following towns were subjected to enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Dniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Dar’ivka, Chaychyne, Lymants, Ingulivka, Vitrove, Ponyativka, Mykilske, Zarichne, Ingulets, Yasna Polyana, Ulyanivka, Fedorivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Novomykolaivka, Kostyrka, Novovorontsovka, Bila Krynytsia, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Sukhanove, Khreshchenivka, Kozatske, and Kherson.

A high-rise building, nine private homes, agricultural equipment, and private cars were damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and there is one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits confirmed.

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