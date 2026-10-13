The Russians carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours; there are casualties

From the morning of October 12 through the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured when enemy UAVs struck.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, FPV drones, UAVs, guided aerial bombs, and launched missile strikes.

In the Hlukhiv community, a private residential house, a farm building, non-residential premises, an administrative building, a civilian infrastructure facility, and vehicles were damaged.

In the Richkiv community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

In the Konotop community, an apartment building and an administrative building were damaged.

In the Seredyna-Bud community, private residential homes were damaged.

In the Sumy community, a vehicle was damaged.

In the Sveska, Seredyna-Buda, Zno-Novgorod, Esman, and Shalygyn communities, private residential homes were destroyed and damaged.

The Sumy Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and there is one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, and hits were recorded.

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