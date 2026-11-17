As a result of a massive nighttime shelling on November 17, the premises of the Ministry of Justice’s central office, the Kyiv Interregional Directorate of the Ministry of Justice, and the Research Center for Independent Forensic Expertise were damaged.

Windows were shattered, and equipment, machinery, and furniture were damaged. No employees were injured.

Currently, Ministry of Justice specialists, together with law enforcement officials, are assessing the damage caused by the attack. The ministry has assured that it continues to operate and will restore the damaged facilities.

Source: Denys Maslov, Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

A video of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure as people cross the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

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