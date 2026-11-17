On the night of November 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” plant in Bashkortostan, located approximately 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. After the strike, explosions were heard on the plant’s grounds and a fire broke out.

According to military officials, the strike caused a fire on the plant’s grounds. The General Staff emphasized that “Salavat” is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes.

The facility has the capacity to process about 10 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, lubricants, and other products used to support the Russian economy and military.

“Therefore, the fire at Salavat means less fuel for the tanks, trucks, and aircraft fighting against Ukraine, and less money for Russia to continue this war,” the General Staff emphasized.

The destruction of such a facility could disrupt the supply of fuel and petroleum products to Russian troops and inflict economic damage on the aggressor country.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

On the night of November 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have allegedly destroyed 1,441 Ukrainian drones over dozens of regions across the country.

Defense forces struck the Crimean Bridge on November 17. As a result, a section of the bridge collapsed, and traffic to occupied Crimea has been halted. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its social media pages.

In addition, on November 17, Ukrainian drones damaged a section of the “Rostov–Taganrog–Ukrainian border” highway in the Neklinovsky District of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

Read us on