On November 17, Ukrainian drones damaged a section of the “Rostov–Taganrog–Ukrainian border” highway in the Neklinovsky District of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

The road was struck near the bridge over the Mius River.

According to him, the attack took place in the morning at the 96th–97th kilometer of the highway. Preliminary reports indicate that the road surface and metal guardrails were damaged.

At the same time, traffic across the bridge on this section of the highway had already been suspended on November 8.

This was reported by Yuriy Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region.

On the night of November 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have allegedly destroyed 1,441 Ukrainian drones over dozens of regions across the country.

A massive drone attack on Moscow continued on the evening of November 16 and into the night of November 17. Local residents reported explosions and falling debris, and operations at all airports in the Russian capital were suspended.

In addition, a substation in Kursk that serves 400,000 customers caught fire.

As a reminder, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

A series of explosions rocked Moscow during an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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