Russian drones struck an energy facility in Kyiv

Russian drones attacked one of Kyiv’s key energy facilities. The strike caused power supply issues in the capital, and utility workers are already working to restore power.

Russia has once again attacked Kyiv’s energy infrastructure. This time, one of the capital’s key energy facilities was targeted. First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported the attack. According to him, Russian troops used attack drones. “Russian invaders attacked one of Kyiv’s key energy facilities,” Shmyhal wrote.

The consequences of the strike affected the capital’s power grid. Energy workers are already working to restore power. “Energy workers are doing everything they can to restore power quickly,” the minister noted.

According to him, all necessary services are working at the scene. At the same time, the Russian attack was still ongoing at the time of the report. “The attack by Russian drones is currently ongoing. All services are involved,” Shmyhal said. No information has yet been provided regarding the exact location of the targeted facility or the nature of the damage. Officials have also not specified exactly how many consumers were left without power as a result of the strike.

The attack occurred amid a new massive Russian offensive against Ukraine. The day before, on October 7, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone strike, targeting, among other things, energy infrastructure. Power and water outages have already been reported in Kyiv due to the Russian attacks. City authorities reported emergency power outages following the strikes on the capital. Energy workers continue to work on restoring the system. Authorities promise to provide further updates on the new consequences of the attack and the power situation. First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

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