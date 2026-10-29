A Russian drone attacked a dormitory at a vocational school in Dnipro

The Russian military attacked a dormitory at one of the vocational schools in Dnipro with a drone. After the strike, several rooms on the top floor of the building caught fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured—people were taking shelter.

The Russian army continues to attack Dnipro. This time, a dormitory at one of the city’s vocational schools was hit. The strike caused a fire. “The Russians are not stopping their attacks on Dnipro. They struck a dormitory at one of the vocational schools with a drone. Several rooms on the top floor caught fire,” he wrote.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. At the time of the strike, people were in shelters, which helped prevent casualties. The strike caused a fire in a residential building where people live. There is currently no information on the full extent of the damage. No other consequences of the attack have been reported yet.

Details regarding casualties and damage may be clarified after the strike site is inspected and the fire is extinguished. The attack was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an elevated threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a factory following the Russian strike.





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