A Russian strike on Komyshuvakha claimed the lives of 31 people; nearly 50 are missing

The death toll from the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 31. Nearly 50 more people are currently listed as missing. The search for people who may have been affected by the attack is ongoing.

According to his information, 31 people are confirmed dead. The previous figure was 29.

Five more people were injured. Nearly 50 residents of the village are considered missing.

This was reported with reference to remarks made by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, during a televised marathon.

A Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha claimed the lives of four Zaporizhzhia police officers.

The strike on Komyshuvakha claimed at least 26 lives, according to The Guardian.

In Komyshuvakha, 27 people are considered missing following the Russian strike.

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