Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

“Among the targets struck were: 619 personnel, of whom 288 were neutralized; 53 drone launch sites; 22 radar stations and electronic warfare systems; 129 vehicles, specialized equipment, and engineering vehicles; 12 artillery systems; 29 warehouses; and 470 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the “copter,” “wing,” “Shahed,” and “Gerbera” types,” the statement reads.

Of the 619 enemy servicemen hit, 288 were eliminated. In addition, Ukrainian drones struck 53 drone launch sites, 22 radar stations and electronic warfare systems, 129 units of automotive, specialized, and engineering equipment, 12 artillery systems, and 29 warehouses.

Also, over the past 24 hours, 470 Russian drones of various types were destroyed, including copter-type, fixed-wing (“wing”) drones, as well as “Shaheds” and “Gerbers.”

In total, from October 1 to 10, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 24,228 enemy targets. Of these, 5,290 were Russian military personnel.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TSENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

Read us on