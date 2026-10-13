Syrsky explained why drones still cannot replace infantry on the front lines

Despite advances in drones and robotic systems, it is not yet possible to completely replace infantry on the front lines. Current technologies are not yet capable of performing all the tasks that soldiers carry out.

This was stated by former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

According to him, the situation depends on the technological level of drones, their number, and their capabilities. Currently, developments that could fully replace infantry exist mainly in the form of concepts and promotional demonstrations.

Syrskyi also emphasized that the active front line stretches over 1,250 km, and holding such territories requires a significant number of infantry troops, military equipment, artillery, electronic warfare systems, and drones.

Due to the prevalence of drones on the battlefield, positions are increasingly being held by small, dispersed combat groups.

In the future, the situation may change with the advent of advanced robots, sensors, and personal protective equipment—particularly exoskeletons—which will help soldiers carry more gear. However, such technologies cannot yet fully take over the functions of the infantry.

Source: BBC News Ukraine

In addition, operators from Sword Group of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cut off one of the routes used by Russian troops to infiltrate the Donetsk sector. During the operation, Ukrainian special forces killed three Russian soldiers and captured another.

Over the past 24 hours, 203 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The enemy concentrated the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

On the night of October 13, Russian forces launched another strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

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