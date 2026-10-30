In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone caused a fire in the Obolon district

On Friday morning, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

A fire broke out in an open area.

“In the Obolon district, debris from a UAV fell in an open area. A fire has broken out. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Emergency services are heading to the scene. Information about possible casualties and the extent of the fire is being verified.

This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Russia—the aggressor state—has launched a new ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, causing a fire. Prior to this, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, rocket debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex following the missile attack. At another location, the blast wave shattered windows in a residential building.

Read us on