Several regions of Ukraine are experiencing emergency power outages due to the aftermath of the Russian attack. The previously published schedules for hourly power outages are currently not in effect.

Ukrenergo explained that the emergency blackouts will be lifted as soon as the situation in the power grid stabilizes. Power companies are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible.

At the same time, the situation in the power grid may change, so consumers are advised to follow the latest announcements from distribution system operators—regional power companies—in their areas.

“Follow the announcements on the pages of the distribution system operators (regional power companies) in your region. If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly,” Ukrenergo urged.

During emergency outages, hourly schedules do not apply, and the time it takes to restore power depends on the stabilization of the power grid.

This was reported by NPC “Ukrenergo” on Facebook.

Emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the morning of October 11. The decision was made at the direction of NEC “Ukrenergo.”

The current power outages in Ukraine are not caused by a shortage of electricity, but by massive Russian attacks on transmission lines and substations.

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly blackouts are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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