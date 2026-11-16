In Kramatorsk, a Russian drone attacked a Donetskoblgaz company vehicle

On the morning of November 16, Russian occupation forces launched an attack with an FPV drone on a Donetskoblgaz company vehicle in the Sotsmistechko area of Kramatorsk, resulting in minor injuries to two employees of the local gas utility.

“Today, a Russian drone attacked our employees again. Two people were injured simply while doing their jobs. The most important thing is that they are alive. But how many more such incidents must occur? Our gas workers go to work every day knowing they may not return home. The enemy is deliberately targeting the people who keep frontline cities functioning,” emphasized Vadym Batiy, chairman of the board of Donetskoblgaz, adding that one of the company’s vehicles was damaged.

Source: Donetskoblgaz JSC.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone struck a Ukrnafta gas station complex. The attack damaged the checkout area and the station’s equipment.

Russian troops struck the “Oleina” plant in Dnipro, which is owned by an American company, for the third time. The facility came under attack amid massive Russian shelling of the city, which continued throughout the day using various types of weaponry.

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