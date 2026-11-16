Russia has refused to allow representatives from European countries to participate in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Earlier, U.S. officials reported that the parties had allegedly agreed to involve Europe in the negotiation process.

“Discussions are currently underway regarding the next round of talks in a trilateral format. These talks resumed in Abu Dhabi a few days ago, and it was agreed that they would continue. The date has not yet been agreed upon, nor has the expansion of the format. Some people are talking about this, but it has not been agreed upon with us,” Ushakov stated.

He was asked under what conditions Russia would agree to European participation in these talks.

“Before this can be agreed upon, a lot will have to be done. In particular, it may be necessary to hold another round—or perhaps more than one round—of trilateral talks,” Ushakov replied.

He also stated that European participation in the talks depends on whether Russia receives from them “a clear signal about what they want and what constructive, substantial contribution they can make toward a successful resolution of the war in Ukraine.” He also noted that Russia, the EU, the UK, and Ukraine remain far apart on the issue of ending the war.

This was reported by Reuters.

As a reminder, Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe held talks on ending the war, according to Zelenskyy.



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