Moscow has stepped up raids to round up conscripts for deployment to the army

In Moscow, security forces are conducting raids to identify men of draft age. They are being stopped in the metro, at multifunctional centers, and on the streets, and then taken to draft offices and assembly points.

This was reported by the human rights project “Go Through the Woods,” citing reports from Moscow residents. Between October 13 and 21, six such incidents were reported.

According to the project, on October 13, two young men were detained near a subway station; one of them, according to his relatives, was supposed to be exempt from conscription due to a metal plate in his leg. They were taken to the Unified Conscription Office and the assembly point on Ugreshskaya Street.

In another case, a student at a Moscow university, born in 2002, was detained at the door of his apartment and taken to the assembly point.

Relatives claim that officials at the center told them there was no time left to obtain a certificate from the university, as the young man was scheduled to be sent to the military. According to human rights activists, there was no contact with the three detainees.

There are also reports of police checks at metro stations: young people are having their passports inspected and are being required to unlock their phones and log in to the “Derzhposlugi” portal.

Timofey Vaskyn, head of the project’s legal department, links the raids to the dates scheduled for mid-October when conscripts are to be sent to military units. According to him, those detained could be sent to the army within one or two days without returning home.

Source: “Idite Lesom” (Go Through the Woods) human rights project

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be postponing a large-scale forced mobilization in Russia while the Kremlin assesses whether intensifying long-range strikes will allow it to achieve its objectives in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Russia allegedly has no plans to carry out a mobilization this fall. At the same time, he called reports of a possible draft a “false provocation by Kyiv.”

As a reminder, Russia has begun issuing “mobilization orders” en masse at military registration and enlistment offices, which will allow the authorities to urgently summon hundreds of thousands of men to assembly points if necessary. The inclusion of the corresponding “order” in a military ID card obligates a citizen to report to a mobilization center if mobilization is declared.

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