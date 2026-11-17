The Russian government has submitted a bill to the State Duma that would allow for the early termination of bankruptcy proceedings and the forgiveness of debts of up to 10 million rubles for citizens who sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense for a term of at least one year to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This provision will apply to bankruptcy cases initiated before November 1, 2026, including out-of-court proceedings.

It will apply to mobilized personnel, conscripts, and other contract soldiers once the law takes effect.

There are also plans to allow new contract soldiers to retain property worth up to 10 million rubles. Assets exceeding this limit may be sold at auction. At the same time, the write-off will not apply to child support, wage arrears, compensation for harm to life and health, moral damages, or losses resulting from crimes.

The initiative is being promoted against the backdrop of significant losses in the Russian army and the stabilization of recruit intake. According to estimates by the German Institute for International Security Affairs, since the spring of 2026, Russia has been recruiting about 30,000–31,000 contract soldiers each month.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be postponing a large-scale forced mobilization in Russia while the Kremlin assesses whether intensifying long-range strikes will allow it to achieve its objectives in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In one of the municipal districts of Russia’s Kirov Oblast, local businesses are being required to sign agreements to carry out tasks as part of mobilization efforts. If they refuse, companies may face restrictions on their ability to exempt employees from conscription.

In Russia, the aggressor state, people are trying to leave the country due to fears of a new mobilization and possible restrictions on travel. According to the anti-war project “Kovcheg,” the number of requests for urgent assistance with emigration has increased nearly eightfold since the beginning of summer, Euronews reports.

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