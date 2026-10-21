Russia reported a massive drone attack targeting 12 regions at once

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the air attack lasted from 8:00 p.m. on October 20 to 8:00 a.m. on October 21, Moscow time. The ministry claims that Russian air defense forces were operating simultaneously over several regions of the country, as well as over occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

According to the Russian report, a total of 373 aircraft-type drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed. However, the statement does not provide a detailed breakdown of the drones by region. Therefore, it is impossible to determine exactly how many drones, according to the Russian ministry, were shot down over each territory.

Which regions were included in the Russian Ministry of Defense’s report

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense operations were conducted over the following territories:

Novgorod Oblast;

Tver Oblast;

Bryansk Oblast;

Belgorod Oblast;

Kursk Oblast;

Smolensk Oblast;

Kaluga Oblast;

Oryol Oblast;

Tula Oblast;

Ryazan Oblast;

the Moscow region;

Krasnodar Krai;

Occupied Crimea;

the Black Sea waters.

Thus, the Russian Ministry of Defense’s list includes 12 regions of the Russian Federation, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea. At the same time, the mere mention of a specific territory in the report does not mean that strikes or destruction were recorded there. Separate confirmation is required for that.

What Is Known About the Consequences of the Attack

In the statement cited above, the Russian Ministry of Defense focused primarily on the performance of the air defense system and the number of drones allegedly shot down. The report contains no detailed information about possible damage, casualties, or consequences for military facilities.

Similarly, the Russian ministry did not release complete information on the number of drones that may have reached their targets. Therefore, it is premature to draw conclusions about the results of the attack based solely on this report.

In the report cited, the Ukrainian side did not comment on the number of drones intercepted, as claimed by Russia. Data on the consequences of the attack require further verification based on reports from local authorities, official agencies, and independent sources. This information is taken from a report by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two communications facilities were struck on the night of October 21. These were “Ugletelekom” in occupied Donetsk and the building housing the telecommunications operator “Lugacom” in occupied Luhansk.

“Krasnoye & Beloye,” Russia’s largest chain of liquor stores, has reduced the volume of goods accepted at its warehouses due to the threat of drone attacks.