Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge; traffic has been blocked

On the night of November 16, traffic was halted on the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia, following reports of an attack. Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, claimed that an attack had taken place, while local residents reported explosions in the Kerch area.

Aksyonov claims that Ukrainian troops attacked the Crimean Bridge. According to him, traffic across the bridge was restricted until approximately midday due to the incident. The occupation administration also announced the launch of an operational headquarters.

According to the Telegram channel “Crimean Bridge: Operational Information,” traffic was blocked at approximately 2:22 a.m. Moscow time.

At the same time, the monitoring resource “Crimean Wind,” citing local residents, reported the appearance of jet-powered drones and explosions in Kerch. One of the channel’s subscribers claimed that the strike on the bridge occurred around 6:00 a.m.

Russian Z-blogger “Thirteenth” also wrote about a possible strike on the Kerch Bridge, citing eyewitnesses. He noted that information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible damage to the structure is still being verified.

At this time, there is no official confirmation of the nature of the damage to the bridge or the consequences of the alleged strike.

Earlier in Kerch, drones attacked a military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge.

Chubarov called for the Kerch Bridge to be destroyed as soon as possible.

Prior to this, the Kerch Bridge in Crimea had been closed twice due to explosions.

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