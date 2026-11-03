Ukraine Hacked Russia's Emergency Alert System in Response to a Cyberattack, Says Zelenskyy

Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on Russia’s emergency alert system in response to Moscow’s actions on November 1, when Russia attacked the Ukrainian system and disseminated fake warnings about a nuclear threat to users. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian operation was a response to Russian interference.

According to the president, Russia carried out a cyberattack on Ukraine’s emergency alert system.

He emphasized that this is not an isolated incident, as Russian hackers have repeatedly attacked the digital infrastructure on which citizens’ daily lives depend.

“They attacked our system. It was a cyberattack—one of hundreds and thousands that the Russians have already carried out against the banking system, pensions, social assistance, and many different types of support for the civilian population,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that after clarifying the circumstances of the attack and realizing that it was directed against the civilian population, Ukraine decided to respond.

“We are merely responding to their attack,” the president noted.

As reported, on the evening of November 1, the “Air Raid Alert” app was likely compromised by hostile actors. According to available information, Ukrainian users received fake alerts about a nuclear threat.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the incident may have been linked to a cyberattack on the warning system.

Thus, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine’s interference with the Russian emergency alert system was a response to a cyberattack by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian infrastructure.

The head of state spoke about this in an interview with PBS News.

Emergency alert systems in Ukraine and the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—were subjected to cyberattacks overnight, according to France 24. During the attacks, users in both countries received false warnings about possible nuclear strikes.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, commented on the Russian cyberattack on the Ukrainian “Air Raid Alert” app. According to her, such actions are part of Russia’s broader war against Ukraine.

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