Ukrainian FPV drone operators detected and destroyed Russian artillery shells left out in the open in a ruined courtyard. The shells detonated after the drone struck them.

In another incident, the Russians attempted to hide a self-propelled artillery system inside a building. Ukrainian drones blew a hole in the wall and struck the vehicle.

The Ukrainian military also carried out strikes against Russian transport, equipment, and infantry. The 225th Separate Assault Regiment noted that the destruction of warehouses and supply vehicles complicates the occupiers’ logistics and the resupply of their units on the front lines.

Source: 225th Separate Assault Regiment

Biletsky announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would achieve new successes on the front lines in the near future.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully launched counterattacks on several sections of the front—ISW.

In 2026, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilized the front line in the south and regained control of more territory than they had lost. According to the analyst’s assessment, the actions of the Ukrainian military in the Zaporizhzhia sector nullified the previous gains made by Russian forces and thwarted their plans to advance on the Dnipro.

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