The Ukrainian military used the “Lima” electronic warfare system to divert two Russian “Oreshnik” ballistic missiles from their intended trajectory during the attack on May 24. As a result, neither missile hit its intended target.

According to the publication, the “Lima” system was developed specifically to counter Russian missiles and drones. The system emits electromagnetic jamming signals that interfere with the navigation equipment of these weapons.

In particular, the system is capable of transmitting false coordinates. As a result, missiles and drones may alter their trajectory and deviate from their intended route.

Representatives of Cascade Systems, the manufacturer of “Lima,” as well as Ukrainian military officials, claim that the system is capable of affecting even Russian hypersonic missiles.

One of the most notable instances of the system’s use was the attack on May 24. According to soldiers from the “Night Watch” unit, Russian forces launched two “Oreshnik” missiles toward the Kyiv region at that time.

One of the soldiers used the electronic warfare system to counter both targets.

As a result, the first missile fell near Bila Tserkva, in an area with garages, several miles away from any military facility. The second missile disintegrated in the air, and its debris fell on the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Russia also acknowledged that it failed to hit any significant targets during that attack. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian military “simply struck where it was convenient to see results.”

At the same time, the use of Ukraine’s electronic warfare system is causing problems for civilian GPS devices. Due to electromagnetic interference, navigation devices may pinpoint people’s locations thousands of kilometers away from their actual whereabouts.

In particular, a female passenger in a Kyiv taxi received a route home that ran through South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and Europe. The app estimated the trip duration at 12,276 minutes.

Another unusual incident involved the GPS watch of a Ukrainian government official. The device showed that the man had run more than six kilometers in Lima, the capital of Peru.

Journalists from The New York Times, who had come to inspect the system’s antennas near Kyiv, also encountered similar glitches. Their car’s navigation system also mistakenly pinpointed their location as Peru.

The publication notes that the Ukrainian military considers the benefits of using “Lima” to be far more important than the inconveniences experienced by the civilian population. After all, the system helps protect Ukraine’s airspace from Russian missiles and drones.

This was reported by The New York Times.

Due to the operation of the Ukrainian “Lima” electronic warfare system, GPS navigators are en masse pinpointing users’ locations in the Peruvian capital. The electromagnetic interference, designed to disorient Russian missiles and drones, also affects civilian devices, including smartphones, car navigation systems, and GPS watches.

A group of members of parliament has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada titled “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Defense Measures,” which allows the military to rapidly deploy electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment in anyany areas or properties, regardless of ownership.

Read us on