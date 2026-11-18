On November 18, Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, along with representatives of law enforcement agencies, came under Russian shelling in downtown Odesa. This occurred during the Russian Federation’s third attack on the city center.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration and the heads of law enforcement agencies managed to leave the epicenter of the strike.

However, a person who was in the immediate vicinity of the impact site had a leg blown off.

Kipper did not comment on this information. Instead, he provided details about the shelling, which, as is already known, resulted in the deaths of four people. According to him, among the dead were a 19-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman. Two men are also known to have been killed. At least 13 people were wounded, and doctors describe the condition of some as critical.

The official noted that the enemy carried out four strikes on the historic center of Odesa, which is protected by UNESCO. The attacks targeted civilian facilities: residential buildings, stores, cafes, and streets. Parked cars were also damaged.

The strikes were carried out by rocket-powered drones, debris from which was found at the impact sites.

All emergency services are currently operating in the city center.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on today’s terrorist attacks in Odesa.

“A brutal and deliberate attack directly targeting people and their lives. And yet another confirmation of what the Russians really want and how they truly view diplomatic efforts. Without increased international pressure on Russia and without real support for Ukraine, there will be no genuine incentive for Russia to de-escalate and move toward peace. Those who want to negotiate peace do not increase the number of killings,” he wrote on social media.

November 19 has been declared a day of mourning for those killed today as a result of Russian attacks. The Ukrainian national flag and the flag of Odesa, both bearing mourning ribbons, will be flown at half-mast on buildings. Businesses, institutions, and organizations in the city are advised to limit the use of music and the holding of entertainment events.

A residential building was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops on the center of Odesa on November 18. Three civilians were killed, and seven more residents were injured.

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