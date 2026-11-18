In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops launch dozens of aircraft-type drones every day. In particular, the occupiers are using “Molniya” drones on a massive scale; according to military officials, they fire them almost continuously, as if from a machine gun.

The enemy continues to attempt to advance directly toward Sloviansk and draw Ukrainian defenders into street fighting.

According to Stanislav Krasnov, a soldier with the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade, the enemy is constantly attacking. There are frequent attempts to launch massive assaults “in bad weather”; armored vehicles are deployed from time to time, and motorized vehicles are used constantly. The direction of the attacks remains the same—it’s Sloviansk.

“Kryva Luka, then Mykolaivka. If they manage to advance here, then you could say that Sloviansk begins right after Mykolaivka. That is their main goal right now—to advance into Mykolaivka in order to force us into street fighting. To gradually infiltrate Sloviansk itself and wage such battles there. But, as I’ve already said, they’re not succeeding in anything,” noted a serviceman from the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade.

The enemy, Krasnov explained, makes extensive use of “Molniya” drones. These are aircraft-type UAVs capable of carrying very heavy payloads. They are used to attack both military vehicles and infantry.

“The Russians fire them, you could say, like a machine gun. That is, dozens of them are used constantly every day, but most of them are shot down. Basically, only a small percentage actually reach their target,” stated Stanislav Krasnov.

Stanislav Krasnov, a serviceman with the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade, spoke about this during the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon.

The Russians struck Sloviansk with high-explosive aerial bombs; there are casualties.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 539 times. Three people were killed as a result of the Russian strikes, and another 19 residents of the region were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times. Three districts of the region came under fire, with the occupiers using drones and artillery. The attacks damaged houses, cars, and outbuildings, and fires broke out in several locations.

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