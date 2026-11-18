According to Western intelligence assessments, the Russian dictator is counting on the occupying forces to continue advancing in eastern Ukraine and to intensify missile and drone attacks on Kyiv in order to force Ukraine to make concessions.

According to The New York Times, citing informed officials, recent diplomatic contacts with the Donald Trump administration have not changed the Kremlin’s position.

Intelligence agencies believe that Moscow may agree to peace only on its own terms, specifically demanding the transfer of the entire Donbas region and Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership.

At the same time, Russia is facing significant losses on the front lines, difficulties in recruiting troops, and economic problems.

Despite this, Western assessments indicate that the Kremlin is preparing to continue the war.

Source: The New York Times.

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