In Odesa, Khrystyna Lysenko, coordinator and producer of the “First City” TV channel, was killed as a result of a Russian attack on November 18.

“Our Krich was killed during the first morning attack. Khristina Lysenko, a longtime coordinator, administrator, and producer at ‘First City,’” the statement reads.

The channel reported that during the attack, Khristina was walking to work along European Street. She was just a few blocks away from the office.

“She was the backbone around which everything and everyone revolved. She was a person of strong character with a big, kind, and just heart,” First City noted.

This was reported by First City Channel on Facebook.

A residential building was damaged as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops on the center of Odesa on November 18. Three civilians were killed, and seven more residents were injured.

During the morning Russian attack on the M-05 Kyiv–Odesa highway, Andriy, the driver of the shuttle bus for the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed. The bus sustained damage as a result of the strike.

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