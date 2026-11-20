In the Smolensk region, on the night of November 19–20, the “Dorogobuzh” plant—which produces ammonia, nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate—was struck. The plant is involved in supplying components for explosives used by the Russian military.

The target of the attack was PJSC “Dorogobuzh”—one of Russia’s largest chemical enterprises, part of the “Acron” Group. The industrial complex is located in the Smolensk region, near the village of Verkhnodniprovsky in the Dorogobuzh District. The distance to the Ukrainian border is approximately 290 km.

The company specializes in the production of nitrogen and complex mineral fertilizers, as well as industrial chemical products. Its production facilities have been in operation since the 1960s–1980s and have been modernized several times since then. In 2017, the company began a new phase of production modernization and the construction of additional capacity.

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The plant’s production capacity:

ammonia – up to 830,000 metric tons per year;

ammonium nitrate – 1.56 million metric tons;

nitric acid – 1.53 million metric tons;

NPK compound fertilizers – 850,000 metric tons.

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These are design capacities, not actual production volumes. According to the company’s annual report, in 2024 it produced 717,000 metric tons of ammonia, 1.258 million metric tons of ammonium nitrate, and 737,000 metric tons of NPK compound fertilizers. Total commercial output amounted to 2.13 million metric tons. In 2025, this figure rose to 2.2 million metric tons, of which 2 million metric tons were mineral fertilizers.

Source: Exilenova+

Earlier, Ukrainian drones traveled 1,500 km and struck a petrochemical plant in Russia.

In Russia, two large plants in Tatarstan and a helicopter manufacturer were attacked.

As a reminder, on the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery—is located.

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