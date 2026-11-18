In the Velykochernechchynskyi Starosta District of the Sumy Community, a Russian attack drone struck a building belonging to an agricultural enterprise. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

According to him, the strike hit a non-residential building belonging to the enterprise, causing a fire at the site.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Other consequences and the extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack are currently being assessed.

Source: Serhiy Kryvosheyenko on Telegram.

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