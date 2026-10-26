Fighters from the “Apex” unit of the “Forpost” Brigade destroyed 12 vehicles belonging to the Russian occupiers in the South Slobozhansky direction.

Strike drone operators struck 10 vehicles and two UAZ “Bukhanka” vehicles. The vehicles were located dozens of kilometers from the front line.

According to border guards, Russian soldiers inside the vehicles were also hit during the strikes.

Footage of the combat operation was released by fighters from the “Forpost” Brigade.

Source: Fighters of the “Forpost” Brigade

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian troops eliminated Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader’s death occurred back in June 2024, but information about it and the date of his burial became known later.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian occupier Dmitry Zhukov, who, before the war, was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in powerlifting and the winner of a number of Russian tournaments. According to the Russian side, the soldier died on July 8, and his funeral will be held on July 27.

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