Video: Russia attacked Dnipro this morning; residential buildings were damaged

At dawn on November 3, Russian troops launched strikes on Dnipro, resulting in damage to residential buildings and casualties. According to preliminary reports, one of the strikes hit a four-story residential building.

This was reported by Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, and Mayor Boris Filatov.

According to Ganza, all the injured have been hospitalized. Two men, aged 80 and 81, are in critical condition. A search-and-rescue operation is underway at the site of the strike.

Filatov specified that in the city’s Samara district, strikes were recorded on the territory of a thermal power plant, a residential neighborhood, and a police station.

According to regional authorities, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the morning attack. Emergency and municipal services are working at the sites of the strikes.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (RSA)

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

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