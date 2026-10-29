Bryansk artist Innokenty Kurbatov, who became the subject of a meme about the “imperfection of society,” was killed in action in Ukraine about a month after being sent to the front. His mother and stepmother informed the publication “Post-” of his death.

Kurbatov gained notoriety after speaking with a journalist about the demolition of a park in Bryansk.

According to them, Kurbatov had signed a contract, and his mother received notification of his death from his military unit on October 27. The circumstances of his death have not been disclosed. Relatives also noted that he had been thinking a lot lately about the state of the world, complaining about the hardships of life, and striving to do something meaningful.

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Kurbatov gained popularity online and became the subject of a meme after speaking with a journalist about the demolition of a park in Bryansk, when, instead of giving a direct answer, he began philosophizing about the imperfections of society. He had been drawing since childhood, received specialized training, worked as a teacher, and lived for a long time in monasteries, where he painted icons, performed manual labor, and herded livestock.

Prior to this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had eliminated the star of the “Bad, bad, doesn’t matter” meme.

Earlier, a star from a Russian TV series was eliminated on the front lines.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also “eliminated” the Russian world champion in ice climbing.

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