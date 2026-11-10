Rare footage of the Ukrainian S-300V1 anti-aircraft missile system in action has surfaced online.

The video shows the missile being launched and its flight through the sky.

According to the author of the post, the system successfully struck an enemy aerial target.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/original-31.mp4

The S-300V1 belongs to the S-300V family of anti-aircraft missile systems, designed for air and missile defense.

On the morning of November 9, in the Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian military forces destroyed a Russian “Shahed”-type jet-powered drone.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” destroyed two Russian drones while repelling another enemy air attack. To engage the first target, the pilot used an air-to-air missile, and shot down the second with an aircraft cannon.

A pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force with the call sign “West,” while pursuing the first enemy drone, locked onto the target and destroyed it with an air-to-air missile.

Read us on