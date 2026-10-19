Video: Zelenskyy stated that, once again, partners were not warned about Russian ballistic missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on October 19 that Russia used 16 ballistic missiles and more than 200 drones during the nighttime attack. As a result of the strikes, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and at least 550,000 families were left without electricity.

According to the head of state, the Russian attack primarily targeted the energy sector and infrastructure. At the same time, a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and residential buildings were damaged.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine in several waves throughout the night. Various types of drones, including “Shahed” jet drones, were deployed in areas ranging from the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions to Volyn, Rivne, and Odesa regions.

Strikes on energy facilities were recorded in 11 regions: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne.

Zelenskyy reported on the fatalities and injuries resulting from the attack. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and noted that the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care. Repair crews are working on the damaged energy facilities.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine received no warning from its partners

The president also pointed out that Ukraine had received no warning from its partners about the nighttime ballistic attack. He emphasized that Kyiv had supported all proposals from its partners aimed at ending the war, yet Russia continues to launch strikes.

“Ballistic missiles, ‘shahids,’ and killings are Russia’s responses, time and time again,” the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no willingness to either end the war or take steps to de-escalate tensions. The Ukrainian leader called on international partners to take these circumstances into account when making political decisions.

Separately, Zelenskyy criticized the situation in which deliveries of missiles for Ukraine’s air defense are being delayed, while Russia is receiving sanctions relief or deferrals. In his view, such decisions do not reflect the reality on the ground, as hostilities continue due to Russian attacks.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/431589tg345.mp4

The president thanked the countries and partners that continue to support Ukraine and help it protect its population from Russian attacks.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely destroyed.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

Read us on