A nighttime ballistic attack destroyed the Datagroup data center

As a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure at one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely destroyed. It is impossible to restore its operations, but customers continue to be served through backup sites.

This was reported by Datagroup.

According to the operator, the data center sustained critical damage as a result of the strike, making its continued operation impossible. However, no company employees were harmed.

Datagroup emphasized that it continues to provide services to customers using backup infrastructure. The company did not provide any further details regarding the consequences of the attack or its potential impact on service operations.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

The U.S. once again failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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