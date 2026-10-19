Video: The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Chernihivska metro station was shown in Kyiv

New footage has been released in Kyiv showing the aftermath of the Russian attack on the “Chernihivska” metro station on October 19. The strike damaged infrastructure near the station, including retail spaces.

The published footage shows the destruction of the EVA store, a pharmacy, and other retail outlets located near the metro station.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-6412.mp4

Due to damage caused by the shelling, service on the red line of the Kyiv Metro has been restricted. The “Chernihivska” and “Lisova” stations are temporarily closed for entry and exit. Train service is operating between the “Akademmistechko” and “Darnitsa” stations.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-1960.mp4

Further updates on the restoration of full service on the line will be provided.

We would like to add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines have been changed due to the shelling.

The U.S. once again failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

Read us on