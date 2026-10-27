The military demonstrated the process of repairing an American MaxxPro armored vehicle

Service members of the 146th Separate Repair and Restoration Regiment demonstrated maintenance of the undercarriage of an American International MaxxPro armored vehicle in a repair bay.

Specialists from the Automotive Equipment Repair and Restoration Battalion are working to restore the complex independent spring suspension used on modern variants to ensure the armored vehicle’s maneuverability in difficult terrain.

The hull of the MaxxPro on display is additionally equipped with metal mesh screens to protect against FPV drones. Vehicles of this MRAP class, featuring a V-shaped underbody, are designed to transport troops and evacuate the wounded, and the strength of their armored capsule has repeatedly saved the lives of soldiers during anti-tank mine explosions. Representatives of the 146th Regiment emphasized: “Behind every repaired component lies a vehicle in working order. Behind every vehicle in working order lies a combat mission accomplished. And most importantly—the lives of Ukrainian servicemen have been saved.”

Source: 146th Separate Repair and Restoration Regiment.

The crew of the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully evacuated civilians and wounded soldiers from a danger zone using a MaxxPro armored vehicle. The vehicle sustained damage during the operation, but the soldiers were able to evacuate the people even with three flat tires.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has certified and authorized the domestic INGUAR-4 armored recovery vehicle for service in the Defense Forces. The new wheeled recovery and evacuation vehicle (BREM) is designed for the rapid evacuation of various armored vehicles weighing up to 30 metric tons from the battlefield, including models such as the Inguar-3, Roshel Senator, Kirpi, “Kozak,” “Novator,” “Gyurza,” International MaxxPro, and others.

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