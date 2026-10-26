Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Pavel Batushev. He died on October 11, 2026, while fighting against Ukraine.

Batushev was born in 1987 and competed for the Russian national ice climbing team for over ten years.

He won medals at the World and European Championships, triumphed in World Cup events, and set a world record in 2013.

In 2021, the athlete was disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian military forces eliminated Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader’s death occurred back in June 2024, but information about it and the date of his burial became known later.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian occupier Dmitry Zhukov, who, before the war, was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in powerlifting and a winner of several Russian tournaments. According to the Russian side, the soldier died on July 8, and his funeral will be held on July 27.

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