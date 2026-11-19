The World Day for the Prevention of Violence Against Children is observed annually on November 19. It was launched in 2000 by the international nongovernmental organization Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF). The initiative originated in Geneva and aimed to draw public attention to the problem of child abuse and the need not only to respond to such cases but also to prevent them.

The date was not chosen at random. The day falls on the eve of the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which the UN General Assembly adopted on November 20, 1989. This document enshrined the fundamental rights of children, including the right to life, development, education, and protection from exploitation and all forms of violence. The organizers wanted the two dates to complement each other: one to remind people of children’s rights, and the other to focus on how to protect them from cruelty in real life.

In 2001, the WWSF formed an international coalition of civil society organizations that supported this initiative. Organizations working on child protection, human rights, and the prevention of violence began to join the coalition. They organized awareness campaigns, meetings, and educational events, and distributed materials for parents, teachers, and children. Over time, the day became part of a broader international movement that unites organizations from various countries. It is important to note that this is not an official UN holiday or a day off. It was initiated by a civil society organization and is observed primarily through educational and advocacy initiatives. The main idea behind the day remains the same—to ensure that children can grow up free from fear, humiliation, physical abuse, coercion, and exploitation.

What Types of Violence Threaten Children

When people talk about violence against children, many first think of physical beatings. However, the problem is much broader. Violence also includes psychological humiliation, threats, intimidation, sexual abuse, neglect of a child’s needs, and exploitation. Such incidents can occur at home, at school, on the street, in sports clubs, in childcare facilities, and online.

Physical violence is not limited to beatings. It can include hitting with hands or objects, shoving, shaking, pinching, burns, and other actions that cause a child pain or injury. Sometimes adults try to justify such punishments as discipline or parenting. However, the World Health Organization emphasizes that physical punishment harms a child’s health and development and has no proven positive effects.

Psychological abuse does not always leave visible marks, but it can have equally serious consequences. Constant insults, humiliation, threats, ridicule, intimidation, or convincing a child that no one needs them destroy the child’s sense of security. The child may become afraid to express their own opinion, feel ashamed of themselves, withdraw into themselves, or constantly feel guilty. It is especially dangerous when such words and actions become habitual and are repeated over a long period of time.

A separate issue is bullying, that is, harassment by peers. It can take the form of physical attacks, insults, spreading humiliating rumors, isolation from the group, or systematic threats. Today, bullying often continues even after school—in group chats, on social media, and through private messages. Cyberbullying is particularly difficult to stop, as offensive content can spread quickly and remain accessible to a large number of people.

Violence can also stem from neglecting a child’s needs. This refers to situations where adults fail to provide the child with adequate nutrition, medical care, safe housing, care, and attention. Not every difficult life situation automatically constitutes abuse or deliberate neglect, but if a child is left without the necessary help and protection, it can threaten their health and development.

Why the Problem Remains Relevant

Child abuse is not an isolated phenomenon, nor is it a problem limited to specific countries or social groups. According to WHO estimates, up to one billion children aged 2 to 17 worldwide experience physical, sexual, or psychological abuse or neglect each year. This means that approximately half of all children in this age group face such forms of abuse. At the same time, the actual number of cases may be higher, since not all victims speak out about their experiences or seek help.

One reason why abuse remains hidden is the child’s fear of the abuser. If the abuser is a parent, relative, or other close adult, it can be especially difficult for the child to ask for help. They may fear that no one will believe them, that they will be punished for speaking out, or that the situation at home will get even worse. Sometimes children do not even realize that an adult’s behavior constitutes abuse, especially if they view humiliation or harsh punishments as a normal part of life.

According to the WHO, less than half of children who have experienced abuse tell anyone about it, and fewer than 10% receive help. These figures show how important it is to create an environment in which a child can turn to an adult without fear. At the same time, the responsibility for stopping violence cannot be placed on the children themselves. It is adults who must recognize dangerous situations, respond to them, and ensure protection.

The effects of abuse can persist even after the danger has passed. Children who have survived abuse may experience sleep problems, anxiety, learning difficulties, distrust of others, and communication problems. In some cases, these experiences affect physical health and mental well-being well into adulthood. Therefore, it is important not only to stop the violence but also to provide the child with support, a safe environment, and, if necessary, professional help.

How This Day Is Observed Around the World

There are no established festive traditions for the World Day for the Prevention of Violence Against Children. It is not marked with feasts or entertainment events, as the main purpose of the day is to draw attention to the problem and encourage people to take concrete action. Instead, various countries hold awareness campaigns, public discussions, conferences, lectures, and meetings with experts.

Schools and community organizations may organize sessions for children, parents, and educators. These sessions explain what violence is, how to recognize dangerous behavior, where to turn for help, and how to support a victim. Special attention is given to how to talk to children about personal boundaries, consent, safety, and the right to refuse unwanted physical contact. Such conversations should take place in language appropriate for the child’s age, without intimidation or excessive detail.

Another area of focus is working with adults. Parents and caregivers are taught about nonviolent parenting methods, conflict resolution techniques, and how to manage their own emotions during stressful situations. Teachers are trained to recognize changes in children’s behavior, respond to signs of bullying, and not ignore students’ complaints. The organizations also urge government agencies to improve child protection mechanisms and ensure access to psychological, medical, and legal assistance.

Since 2010, the WWSF has been conducting an annual campaign called “19 Days of Action to Prevent Violence and Abuse Against Children and Youth.” It runs from November 1 to 19. As part of the campaign, organizations and activists select topics for educational events, distribute informational materials, and call on local communities to get involved in protecting children. This makes it possible to discuss not only individual cases of abuse but also the causes of violence and ways to prevent it.

How to Protect a Child from Violence

Preventing violence starts with simple things—trust, attention, and respect for the child. It’s important for the child to know that they can tell an adult about any situation that scared them or made them feel uncomfortable. Listen to the child calmly, without blaming or shaming them for what happened. If they’ve mustered the courage to talk about abuse, don’t dismiss their words or demand immediate proof of every detail.

Parents should explain to their children that their bodies belong to them and that personal boundaries must be respected. A child should know that they can refuse unwanted hugs or touches, even if they’re offered by someone they know. At the same time, it’s important not to make them feel as though everyone around them is a threat. It’s much more helpful to teach them to recognize situations that make them feel uncomfortable and to identify adults they can turn to for help.

It is equally important not to justify cruelty with traditions or phrases like “that’s how everyone was raised” or “a child must obey under any circumstances.” Discipline should not be based on fear, humiliation, or physical punishment. Adults can set rules and boundaries, explain the consequences of actions, and hold children accountable without causing them pain. These approaches help build trust and teach children to resolve conflicts without aggression.

If you suspect that a child is being abused, do not wait for the situation to resolve itself. You should contact the appropriate services, law enforcement, or child protection specialists. If the child is in immediate danger, call emergency services. In such cases, it is important to act cautiously, avoid exposing the child to additional risk, and refrain from attempting to negotiate with the alleged abuser on your own if doing so could make the situation worse.

Why This Day Is Important for Ukraine

For Ukraine, the issue of protecting children from violence is of particular importance. Full-scale war has created additional risks for minors: children are experiencing shelling, forced displacement, the loss of loved ones, separation from their families, and prolonged exposure to dangerous conditions. Such circumstances can increase the psychological strain on both children and adults. At the same time, war does not negate a child’s right to protection from domestic violence, exploitation, bullying, and other forms of abuse.

Children who have been left without parental care, have been forced to relocate, have experienced occupation, or have lost their familiar environment require special attention. It may be more difficult for them to report a danger or find an adult they can trust. That is why schools, social services, healthcare professionals, psychologists, and civil society organizations play a vital role. They can help identify problems early and organize the necessary support.

The World Day for the Prevention of Violence Against Children serves as a reminder that protecting children is not limited to a single date on the calendar. It depends on the daily decisions adults make—whether they listen to a child, intervene when they witness abuse, and help the child feel safe. A child should not have to earn respect or prove that they are in pain. Every child has the right to a life free from violence—regardless of age, place of residence, or the circumstances in which they find themselves.