Mossad Director Roman Hofmann arrived in the United States to persuade US officials to support further strikes on Iran. At the same time, General Bradley Cooper, commander of US forces in the Middle East, arrived in Israel, RMF24 reports.

Talks in the United States

According to Reuters, Hofmann met, among others, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other key representatives of the US administration. The Israeli side presented them with the latest assessments of the threat posed by Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the time for decisive action against Tehran is limited. Sources close to the talks noted that Israel fears a possible reduction of the US military presence in the region. In Israel’s view, this could complicate an operation against Iran.

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Israel’s and the United States’ positions

Three US aircraft carriers with strike groups are currently in Middle Eastern waters. Israel says it is ready to act independently, but Netanyahu and Chief of the General Staff General Eyal Zamir prefer a joint operation involving the United States.

The final decision, it is noted, depends on US President Donald Trump. His entourage has no unified position on further steps regarding Iran. Talks between Washington and Tehran on ending the conflict have reached a deadlock.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has warned that Iran is restoring its military capabilities and developing its nuclear program. In February, Israel and the United States carried out joint attacks on Iranian targets, while the most intensive phase of hostilities ended in April. Actions are now focused on naval blockades and economic pressure, although lower-intensity exchanges of fire continue.

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