Achakzai says governor’s rule may be imposed in Sindh — Dawn

Leader of the opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that governor’s rule may also be imposed in Sindh province. He linked such a scenario to the seizure of water, mines and waterways, and called on the federal authorities to provide the provinces with appropriate rights and resources, Dawn reports.

Resolution on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Achakzai spoke in the National Assembly, where a resolution was adopted in support of imposing governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The federal government explained the decision by the provincial authorities’ “deliberate abdication” of the fight against terrorism.

Political tensions between the federal authorities and the opposition, primarily the PTI party, intensified the day before. PTI announced a march demanding the release of its imprisoned founder, Imran Khan. The action, initially planned for Islamabad, remained within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ended after governor’s rule was imposed there.

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Criticism of the authorities’ actions

The opposition politician also criticized the stripping of PTI’s electoral symbol ahead of the 2024 general elections. According to him, the party’s candidates ran under about 200 different symbols. Achakzai questioned the authorities’ actions and said that 240 million residents of Pakistan are being punished for this.

He also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Suhail Afridi, who is not exercising his powers after the imposition of governor’s rule, did not call on march participants to commit violence and did not use insulting language. Achakzai said that all provinces would oppose attempts to deprive them of the right to self-determination and voting.

The politician called for the adopted decisions to be revoked and for parliament to be made the center of power. He also said that when the state turns against its own citizens, they are forced to seek support elsewhere.

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