In South Africa, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) supported the decision by the Cosatu trade union federation not to take sides in the conflict between the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) ahead of local elections. TimesLIVE reports that the resolution was adopted at the second meeting of Cosatu’s 15th national congress, which resumed after the previous meeting was disrupted last month.

Union members left with a choice

The resolution calls on federation members to support both the ANC and the SACP in the elections as components of the political alliance. In effect, Cosatu allowed its members to decide independently which of the two partners, whose relations have deteriorated, to vote for.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told the Sunday Times that the party was satisfied with this decision. According to him, it is the right step.

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Cause of the disagreement

The SACP, led by General Secretary Solly Mapaila, decided to participate in the elections separately from the alliance. The party was dissatisfied with the ANC’s decision to include the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus in the government of national unity.

The dispute put Cosatu in a difficult position, as the federation has nearly 2 million members. It had previously supported the ANC in elections, but some of its organizations have already determined their own positions.

Trade union positions

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, Nehawu, officially supported the SACP in the upcoming elections. At the same time, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, Sadtu, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, Popcru, as well as part of the National Union of Mineworkers, NUM, publicly stated their intention to remain with the ANC.

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