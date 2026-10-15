Argentina and the United States agreed on amendments to the trade agreement signed in February in order to secure its ratification by the Argentine Congress. The protocol introducing the amendments was signed on Wednesday by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Agreement prepared for congressional consideration

Quirno said on social media that the updated version of the arrangements is intended to ensure predictability for Argentine exports to the US market. According to him, the amendments will also enable the government of President Javier Milei to submit the trade agreement to Congress for final approval.

Milei’s advisers had previously told the administration of US President Donald Trump that they did not have enough votes to ratify the document. Argentine authorities also wanted to review the terms after a US Supreme Court decision that struck down the global tariffs introduced by Trump shortly after the agreement was concluded.

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Changes to tariff provisions

The United States published the text of the updated agreement, from which specific references to reciprocal tariffs that were the subject of the Supreme Court ruling were removed. The Office of the US Trade Representative said it expects to continue working with Argentina on ratification and implementation of the arrangements.

Quirno also said that under the new protocols, the United States confirmed most-favored-nation tariff treatment for Argentine goods in accordance with the agreed terms. He called the agreement another step in a new trade, financial and investment agenda between Presidents Donald Trump and Javier Milei.

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