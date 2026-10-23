Most Americans support Ukraine and view Russia as an enemy — The Economist

66% of registered U.S. voters sympathize more with Ukraine in the war, while only 3% sympathize with Russia. At the same time, 78% consider Russia an enemy or an unfriendly country.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll, 65% of respondents described Ukraine as an ally or a friendly nation.

Forty-six percent support military aid to Ukraine, while 51% approve of sharing military intelligence.

Additionally, 45% of those surveyed believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is more committed to ending the war through negotiations than Vladimir Putin. At the same time, 45% are convinced that Donald Trump sympathizes more with Russia than with Ukraine.

Source: Economist/YouGov.

In the U.S., 54% of respondents believe that President Donald Trump has committed crimes that could justify the initiation of impeachment proceedings.

In the U.S., 44% of adults said they have difficulty paying for basic necessities, including healthcare, rent or a mortgage, transportation, and food.

In the U.S., 78% of respondents believe that President Donald Trump’s policies have contributed to rising prices in the country.

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