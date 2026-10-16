The Bundestag has backed a gradual increase in tobacco tax in Germany. According to calculations attached to the bill, the price of a standard pack of 20 cigarettes could rise from the current approximately €8.05 to €11.36 in 2030, Euronews reports.

How prices will change

The average price of a pack of cigarettes is expected to be €8.77 in 2027, €9.56 in 2028 and €10.42 in 2029. Cigarettes of premium brands could cost up to €14 per pack. Roll-your-own tobacco is also set to become significantly more expensive.

Taxes on cigars and cigarillos will rise less sharply than previously envisaged. At the same time, taxes on e-cigarette liquids were increased somewhat more than expected. Social Democratic Party of Germany lawmaker Ingo Vogel said that affordable products should not be an easy path to nicotine consumption.

Budget revenues and criticism

The German government expects to receive an additional €12 billion over four years. Additional revenues are estimated at approximately €1.5 billion in 2027 and up to €4.5 billion in 2030. Last year, revenues from tobacco excise duty amounted to €17.6 billion.

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Representatives of the tobacco industry doubt that the government will collect the planned amount. They warn that higher taxes could encourage smokers to buy cheaper cigarettes in other EU countries or turn to the black market. Christian Democratic Union lawmaker Carsten Brodesser proposed a more moderate increase, but his proposal was not supported.

Alternative for Germany and The Left voted against the reform. The Greens generally support the tax increase but consider the planned rise insufficient. According to the 2025 microcensus, around 19% of people aged 15 and over in Germany smoke: 14% do so regularly and another 5% occasionally. The German Cancer Research Center reported that around 131,000 people died from tobacco-related diseases in 2023.

The Bundesrat is to vote on amendments to the Tobacco Tax Act on Friday. No objections to approving the tax increase are currently expected.

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