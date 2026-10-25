The Black Sea Has Become the World's Most Dangerous Route for Merchant Ships — FT

The Black Sea has become the world’s most dangerous shipping route for merchant mariners. According to data cited by the Financial Times, more than 570 ships have been attacked there since the beginning of 2026, and at least 40 sailors have been killed. By comparison, 24 deaths have been confirmed in the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

The Black Sea remains a vital route for the transport of grain, oil, and other cargo. But due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, navigation there is becoming increasingly dangerous. Crews of merchant ships risk being struck by drones, missiles, and explosive-laden underwater drones. Journalists spoke with shipowners and representatives of maritime organizations, who point to the growing risks to civilian shipping.

According to estimates cited by the publication, the number of attacks in the Black Sea may be more than six times higher than in the Persian Gulf. Some ships are hit during shelling of ports. Others become direct targets of attacks.

Oleg Grygoryuk, head of the Ukrainian Maritime Transport Workers’ Union, emphasized that working in the Black Sea—especially calling at Ukrainian ports—involves constant danger. “In my opinion, sailing through the Black Sea and calling at Ukrainian ports is practically suicide. The general feeling is that there is a constant threat to life,” he said.

More than 570 ships have been attacked

According to data from the maritime security firm Ambrey and the International Maritime Organization, more than 570 vessels have been attacked in the Black Sea this year. At least 40 sailors have died as a result of these incidents. By comparison, 24 deaths have been confirmed in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation escalated most sharply during the summer. According to Ambrey, approximately 387 ships were attacked between July and September. This is more than five times the figure for the previous quarter. On average, more than four attacks on ships were recorded each day during that period.

The danger lies not only in the attacks themselves. Ships can come under fire during attacks on port infrastructure, and crews can be harmed even when the ship was not the primary target. Additional risks are posed by sea mines and interference with satellite navigation systems.

Salvatore Adorno, deputy shore manager at Sicilship, the company that operates the “Wine Trader,” stated that attacks on ships can pose a direct threat to the lives of crews. “The situation is simply unbelievable. In my opinion, every attack on a ship is an attack intended to cause death,” he said. Adorno also highlighted the danger of repeated strikes on the same sections of the ship where sailors may be located.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan, for his part, accused Russia of escalating the war near NATO’s borders. The rise in the number of attacks is also causing concern in other countries in the region, as dangerous incidents are occurring not only near the Ukrainian and Russian coasts.

The number of attacks has risen sharply

As the Financial Times notes, risks to shipping in the Black Sea have been rising since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the beginning of the war, sea mines were laid in these waters. The situation subsequently improved temporarily thanks to a deal on Ukrainian grain exports brokered by the UN and Turkey. However, the agreement expired in 2023, and Russia continued to attack Ukrainian ports.

In recent months, attacks on ships and port infrastructure have become more frequent. At the same time, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks on Russian ships and maritime transport facilities. As the publication explains, the Ukrainian campaign was initially aimed at disrupting diesel fuel supplies from Crimea but later expanded to include shipping in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

According to Ambrey, approximately 90% of the strikes on vessels over the past 45 days targeted Russia. This estimate applies to a specific period and does not imply that all attacks throughout the year followed the same ratio. Bridget Diakun, research director at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, noted that the current scale of the threats differs from what experts have observed in the past. “This is a completely different situation. I’ve been tracking the impact of the war on maritime trade for years, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.

Attacks Are Affecting Operations at Ukrainian Ports

The attacks are also affecting operations at the ports of Greater Odesa. According to TIS, Ukraine’s largest private port operator, fewer than 10 ships were served there last month. By comparison, there were about 400 in July. Such a drop in the number of ship calls indicates serious disruptions in maritime logistics. When ships and ports are under threat of attacks, carriers are forced to reevaluate their routes and assess the risks to crews and cargo.

The danger in the Black Sea also affects the cost of ship insurance. Due to the threat of attacks, companies may have to pay significantly more for coverage against war risks or may refuse to sail to dangerous areas altogether. This increases transportation costs and complicates the export of goods, particularly Ukrainian grain. Thus, the rise in the number of attacks threatens not only seafarers but also international trade. The Black Sea remains a vital route for the shipment of grain and other goods, but the escalating risks are already affecting the operations of shipping companies and Ukrainian ports. The British publication Financial Times reports on the growing threats.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned yet another attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania and blamed Russia for it. One sailor was killed in the attack, and three other crew members are missing.

The Croatian Seafarers’ Union is calling for part of the Black Sea off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania to be declared a combat zone. This follows a drone attack on the commercial vessel Wine Trader, which resulted in several crew members going missing, including a Croatian citizen.

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