The Danish government wants to ban fast-growing Ross 308 chickens, known as “turbo chickens,” at the national level and seek a similar ban in the European Union. Politico reported this, citing Animal Welfare Minister Christian Rabjerg Madsen.

According to the minister, welfare problems among such chickens are widespread because they grow too quickly for their own bodies. Ross 308 is a breed widely used in poultry farming, whose chickens can reach a weight of about 2 kilograms in 33 days. This growth rate can lead to injuries and mobility problems.

Documentary film about a poultry farm

Madsen’s statement came the day after a documentary featuring covert filming at a poultry farm was shown. The footage showed that chickens at the farm were illegally given only three hours of darkness per day in order to accelerate their growth.

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According to the publication, the initiative is supported by a broad group of parties. At the same time, the minister acknowledged that legal and financial issues still need to be resolved.

Industry position and EU rules

Representatives of the poultry industry warned that the ban could lead consumers to buy more foreign-produced meat, while making it harder for Danish farmers to compete. Danpo told the industry publication LandbrugsAvisen that it is ready to abandon fast-growing breeds if the restrictions also apply to imports.

Denmark has already tried to secure a ban on such chickens at the EU level, while a previous attempt to introduce restrictions in the country was unsuccessful. In September, the Dutch government also proposed a similar national ban, which is currently being considered by parliament. The European Commission plans to present new rules on chicken welfare later this year, but has not yet announced a ban on individual breeds.

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