In Tarnowo-Podgórne, Poland, darts player Dawid Gerberg won the national qualifier for the 2027 PDC World Championship. In the final, he defeated Radek Szagański 6:4. The decisive match ended after 3 a.m.

According to Interia Sport, citing Łączy Nas Dart, all matches at the tournament were suspended for some time because of a fire alarm. The building was evacuated and firefighters arrived at the scene. Łączy Nas Dart later explained that the alarm was caused by an accidental press of an unprotected alarm button.

Road to the final

On his way to victory, Gerberg defeated Mirosław Grudziecki 6:5 in the quarterfinals and beat Sebastian Staje r 6:4 in the semifinals. Szagański defeated Krzysztof Kciuk 6:1 in the quarterfinals and Mariusz Krasnowski 6:3 in the semifinals.

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Łukasz Piłat and Kamil Janowicz also reached the quarterfinals. Krasnowski defeated Piłat 6:5, while Stajer did not concede a single leg to Janowicz, winning 6:0.

Participation in the World Championship

Thanks to his qualifying victory, Gerberg will compete at the World Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace. Other Polish players, Krzysztof Ratajski and Sebastian Białecki, had previously secured places in the tournament through the rankings.

For participating in the World Championship, Gerberg will receive at least £15,000. The London tournament is scheduled to start on December 11 and run until January 3.

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