Democrats score key victories in Texas elections — The National

In the United States, Democrats won key midterm election races in Texas — for the Senate and the House of Representatives. Democratic Party candidate Gina Hinojosa was also projected to win the gubernatorial election. The National reports.

Hinojosa, a state legislator and former school board president, was projected to defeat incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who was running for a record fourth term. If she wins, she will become Texas's first governor of Latin American descent, the third woman to hold the position, and the first Democrat to serve as the state's governor since 1995.

Senate race

Texas state legislator and former teacher James Talarico defeated state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate. During the campaign, Talarico said he sought to fight political corruption and reduce costs for Americans. According to the outlet, he will become the first Democratic senator from Texas since 1993.

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House of Representatives elections

As of the time of publication, the Associated Press had called results in eight Texas districts in the U.S. House of Representatives elections, with Democrats winning seven of them. In the 29th district, Democrat Sylvia Garcia was projected by AP to win 81% of the vote against Republican Martha Fierro.

In the 33rd district, which includes parts of Dallas, Democrat Frederick Gaines III was projected to receive about 83% of the vote against Republican Everett Jackson. Last year, Republicans in the state legislature approved a mid-decade redrawing of electoral district boundaries targeting several districts represented by Democrats.

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