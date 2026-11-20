Tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel, dispatched to the U.S. as part of the so-called diesel deal, ultimately arrived in Brazil. None of the ships ever entered U.S. ports.

In total, Russia sent four tankers carrying diesel fuel to the U.S. According to the publication, two ships have already arrived at Brazilian ports, while the third is sailing along the coast of South America.

The fourth tanker is in the Atlantic Ocean. However, there is no information indicating that it intends to head to the U.S.

In early October, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

Following this, the U.S. Department of the Treasury temporarily authorized transactions involving Russian diesel fuel, which is subject to sanctions.

The Trump administration stated that the diesel deal should help lower fuel prices in the United States. The agreement was announced on the eve of the U.S. midterm congressional elections.

The midterm congressional elections took place on November 3. As a result, the Republicans lost their majority in both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

Shortly after the vote, it became known that tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel were not heading to U.S. ports. Currently, two of the four vessels have already arrived in Brazil, while the routes of the remaining tankers remain uncertain.

This was reported by The Maritime Executive.

Earlier, the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR MED IRINI) inspected the tanker MV MIDAG in the Mediterranean Sea, which is suspected of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet. The inspection revealed that the vessel was sailing under a false flag. Meanwhile, on November 16, EU foreign ministers are set to consider new sanctions against Russia, specifically targeting companies and buyers that facilitate the shadow fleet’s operations.

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