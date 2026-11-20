U.S. President Donald Trump commented on a statement by billionaire Elon Musk, who publicly declared that he no longer supports the MAGA movement. The American leader called the entrepreneur his friend, while noting that people who reject the movement’s ideas usually do not succeed.

“He’s my friend. What can I say? There are many definitions of this concept. For me, MAGA means something very specific, and when people stray from that, things don’t go very well for them,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News on November 19.

At the same time, the president added that Musk has “very good intentions” and recalled that the entrepreneur accompanied him on a trip to Asia.

The day before, on November 18, Musk stated during a remote interview at The New York Times’ DealBook summit that he no longer considers himself a supporter of MAGA. According to him, if this movement entails blind support for the Republican Party’s policies, then he does not share that approach.

Musk expressed disappointment over the money spent to support Republicans during the midterm congressional elections. According to U.S. media reports, he allocated nearly $500 million to these campaigns, yet the Democrats gained control of both houses of Congress.

“I feel pretty foolish for spending so much money and getting almost nothing in return,” Musk said.

He added that if he could turn back time, he would have spent less.

Musk had previously been an active supporter of Trump and his political movement. In 2024, he spent over $250 million on the president’s re-election campaign. After Trump’s return to the White House, the entrepreneur headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but left the administration in May 2025 following disagreements with the president. They later resumed public contact and began appearing together at events again.

Source: NBC News

Tesla CEO Musk regretted donating nearly $500 million to Republicans — Der Spiegel.

MAGA’s approval rating among independent U.S. voters has dropped to minus 61 points — The Independent.

Trump stated that Tucker Carlson no longer supports MAGA.

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