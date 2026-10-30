Cypriot dockworkers protest Gaza war — Cyprus Mail

Cypriot dockworkers held protests on Friday at the ports of Limassol and Larnaca against Israel's war in Gaza. According to Cyprus Mail, the events took place as part of the second International Dockworkers' Day of Action, which involved trade unions at more than 100 ports on four continents.

Actions at Cypriot ports

The events were organised by the Segdamelin-Peo port workers' union under the slogan “Ports for Peace”. The union stated that ports are critically important centres of the economy and trade, but their infrastructure is also used to transport military equipment.

The organisation also stressed that workers should not have to pay for wars and competition. It called for decent pay, stable jobs, collective agreements, and better health and safety protection at work. In the union's view, substantial spending on the war economy leads to austerity and cuts in spending on healthcare, education, pensions, and wages.

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International campaign

The international action was supported by the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. According to its information, more than 25 trade unions from 22 countries, as well as seafarers and metal industry workers, joined it.

Dockworkers in France, Italy, India, Greece, and Turkey announced 24-hour strikes, while rallies were held in other port cities. The day of action was also supported by 17 Palestinian trade unions and confederations. The unions demand an end to militarisation and what they call Israel's genocide of Palestinians.

Sarah Elettra, BDS campaign coordinator for the maritime and energy embargo, stated that more than 90% of Israel's imports arrive by sea. She also claims that following the 2024 rulings of the International Court of Justice, governments are legally obliged to impose a full military embargo on Israel.

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